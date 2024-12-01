David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam' (2024 In Review)

Original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when he shared a video called "The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam" that mocked his replacement in the legendary band Sammy Hagar's belief that he had an alien encounter.

As we noted in the original introduction to the article there has been no love lost between Roth and Hagar and here revisit the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Roth said in the clip, "According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens. I know when you're abducted by aliens, you get sex probed. I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar's conduct.

"For the last 10 summers, I haven't said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you. And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories.

"And I think we've arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar's conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Sex probed."

After puzzling what an alien sex probe might entail Roth said, "But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it'll get worse and it'll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam."

Related Stories

Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do (2024 In Review)

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish

Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency

News > Van Halen