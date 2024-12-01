David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam' (2024 In Review)

Original Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when he shared a video called "The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam" that mocked his replacement in the legendary band Sammy Hagar's belief that he had an alien encounter.
As we noted in the original introduction to the article there has been no love lost between Roth and Hagar and here revisit the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Roth said in the clip, "According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens. I know when you're abducted by aliens, you get sex probed. I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar's conduct.
"For the last 10 summers, I haven't said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you. And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories.
"And I think we've arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar's conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Sex probed."
After puzzling what an alien sex probe might entail Roth said, "But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it'll get worse and it'll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam."
Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do (2024 In Review)
Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary (2024 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish
Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44
Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times
Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled
The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV
Desert Kites Share Bittersweet Christmas Anthem
Swedish Punk Rock Supergroup Midlife Crisis Deliver 'Sick of You'
Love Ghost x Skold Album Arrives
Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance