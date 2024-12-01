Randy Rhoads' Favorite Guitarist Refused To Replace Him In Ozzy's Band (2024 In Review)

Acclaimed guitarist Michael Schenker scored a top 24 story of January 2024 when he shared the reason why he turned down the opportunity to replace the late Randy Rhoads in Ozzy Osbourne's solo band.

Schenker is best known for his work with Scorpions, UFO, and his own variates of MSG, and in our look back in the Year In Rock, the famed guitarist shared the real reasons why turned down Ozzy Osbourne when the metal legend approached him the wake of the tragic death of Randy Rhoads.

Schenker sat down with Classic Rock for a career spanning interview and explained he made some outrageous demands when Ozzy asked him to replace Randy Rhoads, following the legendary guitarist's death.

"I got a phone call from Ozzy Osbourne in the middle of the night, stuttering, asking me to help him out because Randy Rhoads had died in that plane crash," Schenker recalled.

He then explained why he said no, "I loved Sabbath, and I should have been delighted to join. I instantly had visions of Ozzy dragging me across the stage by my hair, but a voice in my head said, 'Michael, follow your vision.'

"I'd left UFO and Scorpions because I didn't want to go any further with the fame thing, and I wanted freedom and peace, so I felt it would be crazy to join. Ozzy knew that I was Randy's favorite guitar player, so he thought I'd be the perfect fit, but it wasn't the right time. We were already rehearsing the Assault Attack album with Graham Bonnett."

Schenker went on to explain how he got out of joining Ozzy's band, "The only way I could think of getting out of the Ozzy gig was by making outrageous demands, so that's what I did. In his book Ozzy said I asked for a private jet, and that's true, but it was only so that he'd turn me down."

