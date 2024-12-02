AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour

AC/DC return to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years on the 2025 Power Up North American Tour! Much to the delight of millions of fans across North America, the legendary GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band will perform in 13 stadiums coast-to-coast next spring.

This run kicks off on April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium, canvases the continent, and concludes on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, OH at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on May 24. Tickets go on sale December 6 at 12pm local time.

The tour shares its name with their 2020 album, POWER UP, which bowed at #1 in 21 countries. In 2024, AC/DC completed a European leg of the POWER UP Tour, packing the biggest stadiums on the continent in the process. POWER UP notably notched their third #1 debut on the Billboard 200 and exploded as one of the best-selling albums of 2020 worldwide." It closed out the year on Rolling Stone's "Top 50 Albums of 2020" and Consequence of Sound's "Top 50 Albums of 2020." Plus, it garnered GRAMMY Award nominations in the categories of "Best Rock Album" and "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Music Video" for "Shot In The Dark."

AC/DC played their very first show on the 31st December 1973 at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band's Back In Black LP is the "bestselling album by any band ever" and the "third bestselling album by any artist" with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

To continue their reign as the world's greatest rock and roll band, AC/DC-Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bass player Chris Chaney-are back to play to their legion of dedicated fans, which grows with every passing year.

TOUR DATES

4/10 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

4/14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

4/18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

4/22 Vancouver, BC BC Place

4/26 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

4/30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

5/4 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

5/12 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium

5/16 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

5/20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

5/24 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

5/28 Cleveland, OH Huntington Bank Field

Related Stories

AC/DC's Chris Slade Set Record Straight On Axl Rose (2024 In Review)

Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic

AC/DC's 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Video Gets HD Upgrade

AC/DC Dominate One-Fifth of Album Chart With Classic Releases

News > AC DC