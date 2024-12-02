Guns N' Roses Revealed A.I. Video For 'The General' (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses went A.I. for the music video for their single "The General" which landed them a top 24 story of January 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock: The cinematic clip notably stood out as the band's first-ever A.I.-powered music video.

According to the announcement, the video for "The General" intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process.

The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N' Roses. To bring this vision to life, Guns N' Roses collaborated with Dan Potter-Creative Director of London-based creative studio Creative Works.

This was a collaboration between real designers and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone (2024 In Review)

Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)

Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone

Slash Teams With Beth Hart For Her New Single 'Savior With A Razor'

News > Guns N' Roses