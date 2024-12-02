Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Teamed Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep' (2024 In Review)

Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton teamed up to release a powerful new version of Humble Pie's "Four Day Creep," which earned the duo a top 24 story of January 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock:

Noble PR shared the following details at the time, this new rendition, available on all streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa's own J&R Adventures label, is a testament to the enduring power and influence of classic rock.

The collaboration between Bonamassa and Frampton brings a contemporary edge to "Four Day Creep," a song that has resonated with rock fans since its original release. Bonamassa's fiery guitar work complements Frampton's renowned prowess, while both lend their recognizable vocals to the track creating a version that pays homage to the original while injecting a fresh, modern vibe.

This partnership is a significant moment in rock music, uniting two generations of guitar legends. Bonamassa, known for his mastery of the blues-rock genre, and Frampton, a Grammy-winning artist with a rich history in rock music, together deliver a performance that is both respectful of Humble Pie's legacy and forward-looking in its execution. The new version of "Four Day Creep" featuring Joe Bonamassa with Peter Frampton is now available on all major streaming platforms and released on Bonamassa's own J&R Adventures label.

This new single came on the heels of the 2024 Blues Music Award nominations, where Joe earned nods for both Blues Rock Artist and Blues Rock Album. These nominations cement the triumph of his latest studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart.

