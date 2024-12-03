Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Coming To An End

Navigator Games have shared the sad news that the Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast online interactive game will be ending at the end of this month. Here is the official announcement: Even the most incredible journeys come to an end. Today we announce that after 8 amazing years, Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast will finally be coming to a close.

As the band's 2023/24 The Future Past Tour concludes in Brazil this weekend, we're reminded of this games' incredible achievements - notably having a tour inspired by, and named after, it. Complete with multiple onstage worlds, the Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour played to over 3 million fans, running from 2018 to 2022, circumnavigating the globe - headlining some of the biggest festivals and stadiums including Rock In Rio, Hellfest, Download & Wacken to name but a few. It was by far the most exciting and ambitious way to promote a video game ever - contributing to its incredible longevity and popularity with over 6 million players as the greatest Heavy Metal Game ever. As far as the future goes, our team is continuing to work on new projects with Iron Maiden that we are excited to share with you somewhere down the line. We must, however, bid farewell to this chapter first and to do that we want to celebrate the incredible legacy that we've all built together with you. So now it's time to dust off those flight cases one last time and end with a bang and a momentous end of tour party!

Come with us on a 4-week celebration of Legacy Of The Beast! Starting today we'll be sharing epic milestones, memories, and honoring the game's impact on the world with our amazing community of players. Additionally, we are celebrating with in-game additions such as exclusive character giveaways, powerful unreleased cosmic talismans, legends characters, and increased soul odds on rare and legendary souls. Read the tuning notes below for further details. Collect your celebration pack in store now!

We want to thank all of our Troopers for their loyalty, passion and dedication by making this the most legendary celebration of Iron Maiden and our game Legacy Of The Beast.

Here's what you need to know:

Cash only in-app purchases are removed, free giveaway packs have been added and are available all month.

All in-game currency should be used by December 31, 2024, as Iron Maiden:

Legacy Of The Beast will neither be downloadable nor playable after that date.

Thank you for your continued commitment and passion for all things Iron Maiden.

As for the future... something wicked this way comes! Find more details about what they have planned here

