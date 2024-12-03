Poison the Well Announce 25th Anniversary Tour With Better Lovers, Glassjaw And More

Poison The Well have announced that they will celebrating their 25th anniversary by launching a tour this coming spring that will feature support from Glassjaw, Better Lovers, and Teenage Wrist.

Atom Splitter shared these details: Poison The Well released the definitive album The Opposite of December... A Season of Separation in December 1999 and it went on to become a benchmark of the genre that has inspired a generation of bands.

The album was chosen as one of the "15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today" by Brooklyn Vegan; as one of the "21 Best U.S. Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Kerrang!; as one of the "25 Best Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Loudwire; and as one of the "Top 60 Best Hard Rock Albums of All Time" by Revolver.

Its influence is indisputable. Today, the band announced that it will embark on a 25th anniversary tour celebrating the album this spring. PTW will be playing the beloved album in full every night, making it show not to be missed. The tour kicks off on April 4 in Los Angeles and runs through April 29 in Toronto.

"For me, The Opposite of December... represents everything I absorbed as a teenager: the shows, the music, the raw energy of hardcore and punk. I never imagined that record would still resonate 25 years later. Seeing people continue to connect with it inspires me every day, and I'm so grateful for the opportunities this band has given me," says singer Jeff Moreira. "This upcoming tour is so much more than just a series of shows. It's a celebration of that record, its impact, and the journey we've shared together. We've worked hard to make it special in every way - from the lineup, featuring Glassjaw, Better Lovers, and Teenage Wrist, to the merch, the setlist, and the production. It's all about honoring The Opposite of December... and the listeners who've supported us through the years."

He finishes, "For this to be our first tour in 15 years feels unreal. I can't wait to celebrate with everyone in April. Open the door for your friend."

POISON THE WELL ON TOUR:

WITH GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS, + TEENAGE WRIST:

4/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

4/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

4/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater*

4/9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo*

4/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

4/12 - Denver, CO - The Summit*

4/15 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

4/16 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/18 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

4/19 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

4/21 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

4/22 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

4/23 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

4/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/26 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

4/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

4/29 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall*+

*NO GLASSJAW

+NO TEENAGE WRIST

