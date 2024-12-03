Singled Out: Nonexister's What A Lie

Nonexister released a music video from their incendiary song "What A Lie" from their debut album "Demons", and to celebrate we asked vocalist Nik Leuthold to tell us a little bit about the track. Here is the story:

"'What A Lie' is on the first, direct layer a song about and against the robber barons of our time. It's about people who do everything for their own profit without any ethical boundaries. It's about people who exploit others and are even proud of it. So, at first glance and first listen, it talks about ruthless capitalists in high positions in the economy."

But, as often in my lyrics, I am interested in the layers below, in the understanding of the phenomenon as such, in revealing the deeper structures of it, and not only in accusing one simple thing, like the evil robber baron capitalist. And the phenomenon is not at all exclusively bound to capitalism or in general to one certain sector of society or to one system. The way ruthless people in power pursue their goals is very similar in structure, no matter if they use a large corporation for it, a religion, or something else. And often, the protagonists as well are not bound to a certain system or sector and use several of them, even meander between them. But no matter if they do meander between roles or if they stick to one role like the CEO of a big corporation or the leader of a certain religious cult, they all work in a similar way.

