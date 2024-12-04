Metallica Won Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards (2024 In Review)

Metallica earned a top 24 story of February 2024 after the trash metal legends took home this year's Pollstar Awards Rock Tour Of The Year honor during the ceremony on February 7th at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, where Lars Ulrich was on hand to accept the honor.

The veteran metal band were up against Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Bruce Springsteen, Paramore and Dead & Company for this year's Pollstar Rock Tour Of The Year award.

Ulrich had this to say, "Forty-two years ago, we started not too far from here. Our little rock and roll band started over in Downey. And we were outsiders, misfits, disenfranchised, trying to figure out what the f*** was up down and sideways.

"I was 17; James was 18. And the idea that we could win awards like this 42 years later would at that time seem so f***ing preposterous and just, like, a total mindf***.

"To be in the same category as artists like Bruce Springsteen and The Grateful Dead and to go on a tour like we've just been on this year where we've played actually a couple nights over at SoFi which is literally, literally down the street from where we started is totally f***ing crazy.

"So, the fact that we're still around and functioning, or somewhat functioning, I'm very grateful for. But the fact that hard music, heavy music is still such a force to be reckoned with, and that the fans and even the mainstream audience has embraced it over the last three or four decades is totally, totally crazy cool. So, thank you to all the fans and the industry for that."

Related Stories

Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled

National Jukebox Day Celebration with Metallica Gives Fans Chance To Win

The Metallica Report Podcast Features Jerry Cantrell In New Episode

Metallica's Kirk Hammett On New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'The Collection'

News > Metallica