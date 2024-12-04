Post Malone And Swae Lee Scored First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single (2024 In Review)

Post Malone earned a top 24 story of February 2024 when he made history after his hit "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and songwriter Swae Lee, became "the first-ever single to be certified 'Double-Diamond' by the RIAA."
The RIAA sent over the following details at the time: The track notably holds the most certifications of all-time, going 20x Platinum. It also continues a monumental hot streak for the GRAMMY Award-nominated, 8x RIAA Diamond-certified artist and recent recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award." Earlier this year, he officially earned "the most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles" for any artist, ever.
In the summer of 2023, he released his acclaimed fifth full-length album, AUSTIN. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, his fifth consecutive Top 5 album on the chart since 2016. Beyond the 20x Platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" he now has 8 RIAA Diamond-certified records, those of which include "White Iverson," "Congratulations (feat. Quavo)," "I Fall Apart," "rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)," "Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," "Better Now," and "Circles."
"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!" - RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier
Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup
Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll
Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival
Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence- Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates- more
Staind and Breaking Benjamin Team For 2025 Tour- Spiritbox Tour- Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast Coming To An End- more
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Adds Parker McCollum to Brooklyn Bowl Lineup- Kacey Musgraves Shares Video For 'The Architect'- more
Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live- The Weeknd Sells Out The Rose Bowl Stadium In Under An Hour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
Dead & Company Reveal New Dead Forever Sphere Las Vegas Dates
Arch Enemy Unleash 'Blood Dynasty' Video
The Wildhearts Return With 'Failure Is The Mother Of Success'
Leftover Salmon & Kitchen Dwellers Plot Memorial Day Pick-Nic At Red Rocks
Winona Fighter Stream 'Hamms In A Glass' Video
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence
Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates
Avenged Sevenfold Announce 2025 Euro Tour