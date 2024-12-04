Post Malone And Swae Lee Scored First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single (2024 In Review)

Post Malone earned a top 24 story of February 2024 when he made history after his hit "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and songwriter Swae Lee, became "the first-ever single to be certified 'Double-Diamond' by the RIAA."

The RIAA sent over the following details at the time: The track notably holds the most certifications of all-time, going 20x Platinum. It also continues a monumental hot streak for the GRAMMY Award-nominated, 8x RIAA Diamond-certified artist and recent recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award." Earlier this year, he officially earned "the most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles" for any artist, ever.

In the summer of 2023, he released his acclaimed fifth full-length album, AUSTIN. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, his fifth consecutive Top 5 album on the chart since 2016. Beyond the 20x Platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" he now has 8 RIAA Diamond-certified records, those of which include "White Iverson," "Congratulations (feat. Quavo)," "I Fall Apart," "rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)," "Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," "Better Now," and "Circles."

"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!" - RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier

Related Stories

Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup

Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll

Morgan Wallen Recruits Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY For Sand In My Boots Festival

Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale

News > Post Malone