Singled Out: The Perfect Storm's Magic Feeling

Albany-based pop rock/alternative trio The Perfect Storm recently released their new single "Magic Feeling" from their forthcoming debut album "Maiden Voyage", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Magic Feeling" is an Alt Pop Rock song with some country influence, reflecting on some of the stages of life. If it were a movie, the first verse of the song would start on a beach with young and beautiful people all having a good time drinking beer.

The first verse represents that time in life at the end of high school, early college where there is that curiosity, exploration, and sexual desire. You want to have fun and your friends are the center of your universe. Probably making a lot of bad decisions too. But in that moment, it is that endless summer full of possibilities that you hope will never end.

The chorus emphasizes that Magic Feeling, yes that magic Feeling, and for a third time sweet sweet magic feeling, but on the 3rd time that magic feeling is gone. Which the chorus states in 3's. Each of those 3 times is a denial or rejection of that period. Just as there are 3 verses before the transitional bridge. Without the rooster crowing, there is also a deeper symbolism that magic feeling represents another rejection which is for the listener to figure out.

The second verse the leaves start to change color which represents the change of person and the change of season a different stage in life. Off to college can literally mean college, or can be the military etc. Any defining event that the old guard of friends from childhood separates and a new group of people come into your life. Learn new subject matter start to know who I am is the exposure to new people, places, faces, and ideas. The individual is evolving and maturing.

The third verse again the season changes representing a new stage in life, and this time to Winter which is cold and dark. Winter is also a time of struggle due to the harsh conditions. At this point the individual is now finished with college the military, or whatever life defining events that matured you into adult hood. They get a job in the winter because again winter is harsh and the workforce / life is harsh. The same for love. Moving in with a girlfriend and falling further into love. But just as winter days are short so is this relationship and it ends in heartbreak. Common for many people. They may feel so in love and they think this is the right person but it is not. It hurts and gives heartbreak but you move on.

The bridge now brings all the events together. It tells the listener that they were special and shaped your life and made you as who you are today. However as important as they were they are not the end all be all, because out of the darkness there are new days with true love, the person who really completes you, but also now family, children, real friends the ones who are there for you through thick and thin. It is basically symbolic of being born again with this newfound understand and happiness.

The last verse the individual wakes up in the morning. It represents rebirth, a new day, hope, a multitude of positive things. It can also be where this was a dream about your former self. The listener now has everything that matters, and is blessed with the gift of family. With family the focus changes from self to your spouse, and children, parents, siblings etc. Regarding the seasons, I do not say it but it should be inferred that it is spring. Spring represents rebirth and new growth.

At the end of the song, like the seasons move in a circle the song circles back to the beginning with Women in Bikini's drinking beers with my friends. This represents the circle of life and now it is a new person starting the same experiences. Everything in the song is a constant since the beginning of time. It may have looked different and be different for everyone but one way or another we all go through this type of stuff.

