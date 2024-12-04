Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' Given Power Metal Makeover By DragonForce (2024 In Review)

Taylor Swift was all the rage in 2024 in the pop culture news, but she sneaked in rock world headline indirectly after DragonForce released a music video for their power metal makeover of Swift's "Wildest Dreams" that earned them a top 24 story of February 2024.
The cover was is a bonus track on select editions of their latest album 'Warp Speed Warriors', that arrived on March 15th. Herman Li said of the new album, "After four years of creative incubation, we are beyond excited to release what we believe to be our most ambitious and grandiose record yet.
"This album showcases multiple facets of our artistic abilities, and we invite metal aficionados from every corner of the genre to discover something captivating within its layers. We can't wait to share this chapter of our musical journey with you, it's going to be EPIC!"
