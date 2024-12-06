Beatles Biopics About Each Member Coming From Director Sam Mendes (2024 In Review)

News that biopics about each member of the Beatles are planned was a top 24 story of February 2024. Here are the details from the report our look back in the Year In Rock: Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), Sam Mendes, and Neal Street Productions have announced that they are producing biopics about each member the Beatles, with each film telling the legendary group's story from the different perspectives of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
Sam Mendes is leading the project for the four biopics and he is best known as the director the James Bond films, "Skyfall" and "Spectre", as well as "American Beauty" and "1917".
Mendes shared, "I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies."
According to the press release, this "project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles - Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison - have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film."
"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," said Pippa Harris. "To have The Beatles' and Apple Corps' blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can't think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures."
"Apple Corps is delighted to collaborate with Sam, Pippa and Julie to explore each Beatle's unique story and to bring them together in a suitably captivating and innovative way," said Apple Corps Ltd. CEO Jeff Jones. "Sony Pictures' enthusiastic support, championing the project's scope and creative vision from the start, has been invaluable for all of us."
"I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: 'yeah, yeah, yeah!'" said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group. "Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam's daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam's uniquely artistic vision."
