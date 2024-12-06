Def Leppard Expanded 'Pyromania' For 40th Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Def Leppard had a top 24 story of February 2024 when they announced that they were releasing an expanded edition of their blockbuster "Pyromania" album for the record's 40th anniversary. The Oriel Company sent over these details: Originally released in 1983, Pyromania launched Def Leppard into rock legend status. The album featured global hit singles 'Photograph', 'Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)' and "Rock of Ages" and the went on to achieve platinum status across the globe (including a # 2 chart entry in the USA). Pyromania has since become one of the biggest selling rock albums of all time and alongside it's follow up - Hysteria - has made Def Leppard one of only five rock bands in history to have two albums with a coveted RIAA Diamond Certification (over 10 million sales in the USA alone). A massive feat within the music industry still to this day.

The album also saw Phil Collen replace guitarist Pete Willis and the first of the classic Def Leppard line ups was born... Joe Elliott says, "A labour of love and I loved every minute of it !!.... Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long lost unfinished "11th track" was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take ... what a trip !!"

Phil Collen says, "Pyromania is a really special album for obvious reasons. It was the first time we all worked together with Mutt Lange, and I was able to play with my incredible friend Steve Clark - who was such a gifted and wonderful guitarist. I am incredibly proud of the album and what we collectively achieved."

In tribute to this milestone, this deluxe edition has been executive produced by lead singer Joe Elliott and Ronan McHugh with mastering by Andy Pearce. Rick Savage says, "Right from the very early days we had a specific idea of how we wanted to sound. A massive wall of guitars and drums supporting huge vocals and melodies. That vision came to fruition with the making of Pyromania. Even now it still has that special quality that made it such a ground-breaking record. It's a testament to the songs that they remain the fans' favourites and true cornerstones of any Leppard show. 40 years?? It doesn't even seem like 40 days."

This deluxe edition has been prepared in conjunction with lead singer Joe Elliott who has acted as executive producer. PYROMANIA, the anniversary edition, will be released on 4-CD / Blu Ray Box, 1LP Half Speed Master, 2LP Black Vinyl, 2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive), 2CD and digitally.

This deluxe set comes with 4-CD's consisting of the original album, a whole disc of unheard demos recently re-discovered by Joe Elliott while combing through the vaults, an unreleased demo "No You Can't Do That" and two defining live shows from the era - from the LA Forum (USA) and Westfalen Halle in Dortmund (Germany).

The Blu Ray contains an Atmos mix of the album (overseen by Giles Martin) as well as 5.1 / Stereo and instrumental mixes. Also included are five promo videos from the time.

The album also appears as a Half Speed Master for the first time.

The book contains the history of the album written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott (who has conducted new interviews with band members), as well as rare and unseen photos by noted photographer, and long time band collaborator, Ross Halfin.

