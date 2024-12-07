AC/DC's Back In Black Inspired Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale (2024 In Review)

AC/DC's blockbuster "Back In Black" was the subject of a top 24 story of March 2024 when it was revealed that it was used as the inspiration for a new book of murder mysteries that features 10 short stories from 10 different authors based on the song titles.

One of the highlights is story "You Shook Me All Night Long" by Andrew Child, which is a new Jack Reacher story. Entitled, "Back In Black: An Anthology Of New Mystery Short Stories", the book was curated by Don Bruns, and was released on July 16th in various formats.

Blackstone Publishing shared this synopsis: "The third in the collection of the Music and Murder Mystery Series, Back in Black features one story for each song from the seminal hard rock album of the same name.

"This book showcases ten brilliant mystery writers at the top of their game, including Reed Farrel Coleman, Heather Graham, Tori Eldridge, Ward Larsen, and Andrew Child, among others. Chilling and unexpected, Back in Black has a mystery for everyone."

Related Stories

AC/DC Reach Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black' (2024 In Review)

AC/DC Launching Power Up North American Tour

AC/DC's Chris Slade Set Record Straight On Axl Rose (2024 In Review)

Exodus Share Cover Of AC/DC Classic

News > AC DC