Billy Joel And Rod Stewart To Team Up For First Time At Stadium Show

Billy Joel has announced that he will be sharing the stage with Rod Stewart for the very first time next summer when they team up to rock a one-off stadium concert in Pittsburgh.
The show is set to take place on Saturday, July 5th at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh with tickets going on sale to the general public this coming Friday, December 13th at 10am EST.
This concert is the latest in a series of one-off stadium shows that Billy Joel has announced in the coming months. His next show will be a New Year's Eve concert ate UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.
Joel will be rocking a number of stadium concerts in 2025 including four shows with Sting, as well as two one offs with Stevie Nicks, in addition to concerts in Scotland and the UK.
