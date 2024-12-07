Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Playing Final Show With Band Tonight

Legendary Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain took to social media to share the sad news that he is retiring from touring with the iconic group and is playing his final show with the band tonight (December 7th) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 72-year-old drummer the group following their beloved 1982 album "Number Of The Beast", replacing the late Clive Burr. McBrain had this to say, "After much consideration, it is with both sorrow and joy, I announce my decision to take a step back from the grind of the extensive touring lifestyle. Today, Sat, Dec 7th, Sao Paulo will be my final gig with Iron Maiden. I wish the band much success moving forward.

"I will, however, remain firmly part of the Iron Maiden family working on a variety of projects, my long time managers, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have in mind for me. I'll also be working on a variety of different personal projects and focusing on my existing businesses and ventures, including The British Drum Company, Nicko McBrain's Drum One, Titanium Tart, and of course, Rock-N-Roll Ribs!

"What can I say? Touring with Maiden the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my devoted fan base, you made it all worthwhile and I love you! To my devoted wife, Rebecca, you made it infinitely easier and I love you! To my kids, Justin and Nicholas, thank you for understanding the absences and I love you! To my friends that are always there for me, I love you! To my bandmates, you made it a dream come true and I love you!

"I look into the future with much excitement and great hope! I'll be seeing you soon, may God bless you all, and, of course, 'Up the Irons!' Nicko"

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood added on behalf of the band, "Nicko, And we all love you too!! Thank you for being an irrepressible force behind the drum kit for Maiden for 42 years and my friend for even longer. I speak on behalf of all the band when I say we will miss you immensely!

"Ever since Rock in Rio in 1985 we have had a special relationship with Brazil so to bow out of touring in front of 90,000 fans here in Sao Paulo over 2 nights is poetic and you are deserving of all the accolades I am sure these marvellous fans will give you on this last show.

"Phantom look forward to many more years of working with you on the projects you mentioned and I am sure we can find a few more special ones around the Maiden family and FC!

"The band and I all have a thousand great memories of the past 42 years, great gigs, copious platinum and gold discs and awards, love from the fans and one beer too many on too many occasions! Such a bond is forever! And, as Steve Harris says, 'Nicko is and will always be part of the Maiden family'. Rod, Andy, Steve, Bruce, Davey, Adrian & Jan"

Rod added this postscript to the social media version of the announcement, "Maiden always get their man and our already chosen new drummer will be announced very shortly."

