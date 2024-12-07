Slash Recruited AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor' (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash had a top 24 story of March 2024 after he recruited AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler for a new take on the Howlin' Wolf classic "Killing Floor", the lead single from his blues album.

The new album, entitled "Orgy of the Damned", hit stores on May 17th and featured the Guns N' Roses icon's take on 12 blues classics with the help of his blues band Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy Andreadis (keyboards), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar), along with special guests Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart.

The lead single, "Killing Floor", features AC/DC's Johnson on lead vocals and Aerosmith's Tyler on harmonica. Slash said of the collaboration, "'Killing Floor' is one of my favorite Howlin' Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player.

"I've always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle. But playing it with this band, and with Brian Johnson singing, it was an achievement I would never have imagined back then. Let alone Steven Tyler providing the harp."

Johnson added, "When Slash asked me to sing on 'Killing Floor,' I said yes immediately. It was one of the first songs I learned in my very first band, and when he played me the backing track it was a no-brainer, and Steven's harmonica is so bloody hot. I had a ball with Slash in the studio, and I think we did this great old song justice. Rock on."

Check out the video below:

Related Stories

Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate (2024 In Review)

Slash and Duff McKagan Team With Gibson CEO For 'I Can Breath'

Slash Shares Video From Gammy Museum 'Orgy Of The Damned' Event

Slash Teams With Beth Hart For Her New Single 'Savior With A Razor'

News > Slash