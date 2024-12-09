Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scored His Highest Charting Solo Album In The U.S. (2024 In Review)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson enjoyed a top 24 story of March 2024 when his album "The Mandrake Project" enjoyed a big debut on record charts across the globe. Here is the original report from FunHouse in our look back in the Year In Rock: The Mandrake Project, has become a global smash hit with huge chart success already announced across Europe and Latin America, with further major worldwide chart positions to follow this week.
In Germany and Sweden Bruce has topped the album charts, whilst in the UK the album has entered the Official Album Charts at No.3, just behind Liam Gallagher & John Squire at No.1, and narrowly pipped to the No. 2 spot by Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with a last-minute Mother's Day surge of sales.
In the first week of sales in the U.S., 'The Mandrake Project' enters the Billboard 200 and is Bruce Dickinson's highest charting solo album, debuting at No. 5 on both the Top 200 Album Sales and Current Album Sales charts and No. 1 on both the Current Rock Album Sales and Current Hard Rock Album Sales charts. In Canada the album debuts at No. 1 on the Top Canadian Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales and Hard Music Album Sales charts concurrently.
Elsewhere the album is already a Top 10 success in many European countries' national charts including Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and France. And in Latin America's iTunes charts The Mandrake Project is Top 10 in both Brazil and Mexico, with many more countries following suit in the days to come.
Bruce - pictured above with his No.1 Award in Germany - comments; "I'm delighted that so many people love the record. It's been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I've visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing The Mandrake Project & songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!"
Featuring the singles 'Afterglow of Ragnarok' and 'Rain On The Graves' the ten-track collection has been receiving swathes of critical acclaim, with rave reviews running around the world.
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Reveals Biggest Fear With Cancer Fight
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video
Iron Maiden Singers Reportedly Meet For The First Time
Bruce Dickinson Addresses Rare Concert Cancellation
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows
The Used To Play 3 Nights In Each City On 25th Anniversary Tour
Big Big Train Announce Live In '25 The Likes Of Us North American Tour
Rick Wakeman Adds 2025 Dates To His The Final Solo Tour
Circa Waves Stream 'Like You Did Before' Video
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)
Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)
Journey Surpassed Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin' (2024 In Review)