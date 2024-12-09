Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)

Late AC/DC frontman was the subject of a top 24 story of March 2024 when it was revealed that "Boy Swallows Universe" star Lee Tiger Halley had been cast in the lead role in a new movie based on a "fictionalized" and "re-imagined" retelling of the early life of Scott.

The film, which will be entitled "The Kid From Harvest Road", is being produced by HALO Films and Protocol Pictures and they have issued a statement to clarify that they film is not a traditional biopic.

They shared, "The producers behind 'The Kid From Harvest Road' are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film's development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling.

"However, they are at pains to express that 'The Kid From Harvest Road' is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott's early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott's character and experiences.

"Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.

"Through careful storytelling and attention to detail, 'The Kid From Harvest Road' can offer viewers a reimagined glimpse into the life of a young Bon Scott, while also capturing the spirit of the times in which he lived. It's an approach that allows for creative interpretation while still honouring the essence of Scott's journey.

"In the meantime the overwhelming response has been inspiring and producers encourage anyone to share their stories of the time and help develop the rich tapestry in this love letter to Fremantle."

