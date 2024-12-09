Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)

Pantera had a top 24 story of March 2024 after Charlie Benante shared that the current incarnation of Pantera have been recording their live performances and have discussed the possibility of releasing a live album.

The Anthrax drummer is performing with original Pantera members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), who are joined by former-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde, for shows celebrating the hit metal band's legacy.

Benante revealed to The Vinyl Guide Podcast that the band may release a live album. He said, "Yeah. We talked about that. We'll see. We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

He addressed elsewhere in the interview the controversy of a new lineup of the band touring without late members Vinnie Paul, and Dimebag Abbott. He said, "For me, the Pantera thing is a very special thing. I think it's one of those opportunities to a) honor your friends, b) play some songs that you love, and c) give the audience a chance to hear these songs in this environment again, some who had never seen Pantera before.

"And yes, I know this isn't the original Pantera. I have to be a f***ing idiot to not know that. This version of Pantera is, of course, with Zakk and myself, and we are staying true to what the band was."

Related Stories

Zakk Wylde Promised To Play With Pantera If They Reformed

Pantera Reveal Support For 2025 Tour

Pantera's Rex Brown Addresses Rare Club Show Live Album Speculation

Pantera Bring Out Metallica Stars At Surprise Club Show

News > Pantera