Pantera Recording Shows For Possible Live Album(2024 In Review)

12-09-2024

12-09-2024
Pantera had a top 24 story of March 2024 after Charlie Benante shared that the current incarnation of Pantera have been recording their live performances and have discussed the possibility of releasing a live album.

The Anthrax drummer is performing with original Pantera members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), who are joined by former-Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde, for shows celebrating the hit metal band's legacy.

Benante revealed to The Vinyl Guide Podcast that the band may release a live album. He said, "Yeah. We talked about that. We'll see. We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

He addressed elsewhere in the interview the controversy of a new lineup of the band touring without late members Vinnie Paul, and Dimebag Abbott. He said, "For me, the Pantera thing is a very special thing. I think it's one of those opportunities to a) honor your friends, b) play some songs that you love, and c) give the audience a chance to hear these songs in this environment again, some who had never seen Pantera before.

"And yes, I know this isn't the original Pantera. I have to be a f***ing idiot to not know that. This version of Pantera is, of course, with Zakk and myself, and we are staying true to what the band was."

