Singled Out: Ash Molloy's Breakdown

Alt-rocker Ash Molloy just released her latest single "Breakdown," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The overarching theme of "Breakdown" is about the nature of self-care. I think a lot of us (me included) don't really know what that means or how to execute it. For a long time, I thought self-care was skincare or having a night in when I was stressed. But I don't think that's what it means anymore. Self-care is a lot of work. A lot of the time it involves making yourself actively uncomfortable for the sake of your mental health. Doing things like exercising, even when you really just want to stay in bed, or saying no to a night out because you need a good night of sleep. A lot of the time I don't "want" to do self-care, because it's hard. Of course, sometimes it's ok to break that self-care routine and sleep in, and sometimes you just physically can't keep up to the routine. You let go. That's what "Breakdown" is really about. You know what you SHOULD do. You know how to feel better. How not to spiral. But you don't do it. For a lot of us, it's easier, more comforting, more familiar, to just let go.

This is where I want to talk about how the subject matter of the song drove the production. I learned a lot about this when writing "Breakdown." A lot of song writers I've met talk about how writing a song with the production in mind is a very smart move. Making sure that the writing process is almost interchangeable with the production, can really make a song go from something people will listen to passively, to something they can't ignore. "Breakdown" is where I really learned that. Without listening to the lyrics "Breakdown" still conveys a strong image and creates an undeniable mood. That's the production side of things. When you factor in both the lyrics and how I'm singing it, it really comes together. I sang tired. My mouth was pretty much closed. I was really trying to get across to the audience that I'm in the apathetic part of having a breakdown. The part where you've accepted what's happened and there's no stopping the spiral now. Then on the final chorus I go up the octave. Now it's the anger, the fear, the climax of the spiral. I think if the lyrics didn't match the production so well and vice versa, the song wouldn't hit the same.

Now, I think I'm going to leave you with my top three self-care lessons. These are the things I have learned the hard way. Number one, sometimes it's better not to know. You don't have to know everything everyone thinks about you. Don't read your message requests. Don't ask your coworkers what another coworker said about you. Just don't. Number two, exercise needs to happen even when I am in a good mood or feeling stable. The reason why I feel good is BECAUSE I'm exercising, I can't just do it when I feel my mood go down, I'm trying to be stable, not just manage my bad moods. Number three, actually listen to people that care about you and have more experience than you. You do not have to learn everything through experience. When someone who has definitely been down the same road as you gives you solid advice, listen to them.

I hope these tips help someone out, they definitely help me.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

