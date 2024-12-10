Brett Young Received Diamond Award For 'In Case You Didn't Know' (2024 In Review)

Brett Young had a top 24 story of March 2024 after his hit song "In Case You Didn't Know" was officially certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) at an event at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville on March 19th.
The milestone marks 10 million certified units in the U.S. and only the ninth Country single to earn the prestigious honor in RIAA history. He has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style.
"This has truly been the song that keeps on giving. As grateful as I am to this song, and what it is meant to my career, I'm even more grateful to all the people behind the scenes that works so hard to make sure it would be the successful. I think we all had high hopes, but never imagined this song earning an RIAA Diamond certification. Thank you to everybody that came out, and everybody that had a hand in all of the success," expressed BRETT YOUNG.
Brett Young Delivers 'Goodnight Into Good Morning'
Brett Young Unplugs For 'Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition)'
Brett Young Expands 2024 North American Tour
Brett Young Receives Diamond Award For 'In Case You Didn't Know'
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Iron Maiden Reveal Nicko McBrain's Replacement- Slash and Alice Cooper Get Animated For 'Freewheelin' Video- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction Led Grammy Hall Of Fame (2024 In Review)
Journey Icon Steve Perry Reacted To 'Don't Stop Believin' Being Biggest Song Of All Time (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Morrison And Steve Stevens Teamed For 'Crack Cocaine' (2024 In Review)
Dierks Bentley Borrowed Tom Petty's Guitar For 'American Girl' Video (2024 In Review)
Graham Bonnet Revisited 'Since You Been Gone' With Marty Friedman (2024 In Review)
The Alarm Tributed Music Video Era With Music Television Album (2024 In Review)
Joe Bonamassa Played Jimi Hendrix's A Vintage 'Band of Gypsys' Rig At Nerdville (2024 In Review)
Brett Young Received Diamond Award For 'In Case You Didn't Know' (2024 In Review)