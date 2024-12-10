Journey Icon Steve Perry Reacted To 'Don't Stop Believin' Being Biggest Song Of All Time (2024 In Review)

One of the big milestones we are looking back at in the Year in Rock was Former Journey frontman Steve Perry's reaction to the to the band's classic hit "Don't Stop Believin'" being named the "biggest song of all time" by Forbes magazine after the track was 18-times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America). The story was a top 24 story of March 2024:
Perry shared via Instagram, "When this Don't Stop Believin' ,'The Biggest Song of ALL Time' article came out yesterday {3/19/24} I was so emotionally stunned. To be part of such a moment as this made me reflect on my parents.
"By that I mean, though I lost them both years ago, I was so happy for them because they are truly the reason this is happening. My dad was a singer and both of them were very musical.
"So on behalf of my Mom and Dad, I thank every one of you for so many years of support. - Sincerely, Steve Perry"
Journey Surpassed Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin' (2024 In Review)
