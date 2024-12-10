The Alarm Tributed Music Video Era With Music Television Album (2024 In Review)

The Alarm had a top 24 story of March 2024 with their announcement of their "Music Television" album that paid tribute to the iconic age of music video. Reybee shared at the time, "A.I. killed the rock and roll star," sing Welsh alt-rock icons The Alarm on the Music Television album, a technicolor homage to the video explosion of the 1980s through a reinterpreted collection of MTV channel classics.

Inspired by David Bowie's 1973 album of glam-proto-punk cover versions Pin Ups, Music Television by The Alarm will step back into the future reinterpreting songs from some of rock's most influential and defining moments in visual music. "The Alarm came of age in the MTV era" continues Peters, "So many of our longstanding fans grew up on MTV and saw The Alarm for the first time on MTV's The Cutting Edge or via the historic 'Spirit Of ''86 Live Global Broadcast' concert, and have stayed with us ever since."

Featuring 11 tracks celebrating both influential and underrated artists from Generation MTV that changed and influenced the lives of so many, the first single from Music Television is a psychedelic David Bowie-inspired / Nirvana-influenced acoustic cover of "The Man Who Sold The World." which Peters attributes to his fascination with the groundbreaking MTV Unplugged acoustic performance series. "Unplugged was a series that redefined music as we knew it," he says. "I remember watching in awe at some of the incredible stripped-down arrangements of classic songs and, at the same time envious that I had been denied the opportunity to appear on the show back in the day. [The Alarm appeared in the series' first season but without Peters]. This is my chance to take back part of music television history and pay my respects to an era that changed everything."

Music Television kicks off with a reimagining of the first ever song to be played on MTV back in 1981 - The Buggles "Video Killed The Radio Star" with a subtle lyric change that reflects the threat of A.I. and new technology on rock and roll as we now know it. Dire Straits MTV anthem "Money For Nothing" (the first song to be played on MTV Europe in 1987), is re-modeled into a garage rock harmonica-driven anthem in the electro-acoustic style of Neil Young's Crazy Horse. Among other songs getting re-imaginings include INXS' "Don't Change," The Blow Monkeys' "Live Today Love Tomorrow," Michael Jackson's "Beat It," and Modern English's classic "I Melt With You" (full track listing below).

A redrawing of Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" embraces the original's spacious atmospherics and injects raw electronic blues into the mix, centering it on Peters' iconic vocals. "I was walking with my guitar in NYC's Central Park when I came across a busker playing a stripped-back minor key version on a beat-up old guitar and I joined in," recalls Peters about his chance encounter in 2023. "It was truly amazing to hear a song so familiar in unfamiliar surroundings. I asked him where he first heard the song, and he said 'MTV, Man!' and that gave me the inspiration for this version of the track."

As an honor to their Live Today Love Tomorrow MMXXIV tour mates Belouis Some and Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel (both of whom had sizeable success across the MTV and US Radio Networks back in the mid-'80s), The Alarm pays tribute with covers of "Imagination" (that caused huge controversy at MTV with the first-ever full-naked video directed by Storm Thorgerson) and "Screaming For Emmalene" respectively.

