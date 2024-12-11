KISS Under New Ownership (2024 In Review)

The band KISS made huge news and landed a top 24 story of April 2024 after it was announced that KISS had sold their rights to Pophouse. Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Official Announcement) Pophouse has today concluded a landmark agreement with the iconic band KISS. Pophouse is the Swedish entertainment and music investment firm renowned for its development of brand-building activities in music and entertainment, such as the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show in London, in which Pophouse is the founding investor. Pophouse has acquired KISS' artist share of the master recordings and publishing rights.* Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Working closely with KISS, Pophouse will follow its unique, value-add approach of drawing upon its world-class, in-house creative and storytelling expertise to unlock new audiences and revenue streams. Pophouse will use its proven, industry-defining playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich the KISS catalogue for fans, old and new, actively seeking to enrich and add value to the brands and artists it partners with. Inclusivity and community have always been vital to the KISS experience, and Pophouse is committed to nurture the close relationship between KISS and its devoted fans moving forward.

"KISS is one of the most recognised and iconic bands in the history of music. They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new unchartered territories. The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfill the band's vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans' energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity - we will make that vision happen," says Johan Lagerlöf, Head of Investment at Pophouse.

"KISS has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has throughout their 50-year career continued to push the boundaries in popular culture. The band's enigmatic personas, unparalleled band attributes, and iconic imagery have made them a cultural force and a legendary act with multigenerational appeal. We will safeguard and enrich this legacy through future global endeavors, by breathing new life into their characters and personas while also leveraging and elevating the visual world of KISS," comments Per Sundin, CEO at Pophouse Entertainment.

As part of the partnership, Pophouse will create digital versions of KISS that will allow the band and their unique personas to live forever. The project, already underway, was previewed at the final KISS show in Madison Square Garden, New York on December 2nd 2023 when, to the audience's surprise, KISS avatars closed the night with a rendition of 'God Gave Rock And Roll To You' (resulting in international headlines). Through a magical combination of cutting-edge technology and unrivalled creativity, Pophouse will bring the full, authentic KISS experience to both existing and new fans for years to come. The avatar show is planned to launch in 2027.

"We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come. Because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a KISS themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting!," says Gene Simmons, bassist and co-founder of KISS.

"Our journey with Pophouse is fueled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture. As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the KISS experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it's an eternal symphony of rock 'n' roll immortality," says Paul Stanley, lead vocalist and co- founder of KISS.

The partnership with KISS marks Pophouse's second investment outside of Sweden, following the acquisition of Cyndi Lauper's music catalogue, adding a truly global brand with a diverse and dedicated fanbase to the firm's portfolio of international artists.

