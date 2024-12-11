Metallica and Linkin Park Won Rock Awards At iHeartRadio Music Awards (2024 In Review)

Metallica and Linkin Park had a top 24 story of April 2024 after they both took home rock honors at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Metallica won the Rock Album Of The Year for "72 Seasons" with Linkin Park's "Lost" single, a rediscovered track featuring late frontman Chester Bennington, won Rock Single Of The Year.

Organizers shared a video from Metallica accepting the award, which was announced prior to the actual awards event that took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on April 1st.

OneRepublic won best Duo/Group of the Year, Blink-182 won Alternative Song of The Year for "One More Time," the Alternative Album Of The Year went to boygenius's "The Record", with Fall Out Boy awarded Alternative Artist Of The Year, and the Foo Fighters were awarded Rock Artist of the Year.

Metallica's acceptance speech:







.

@Metallica

's 72 Seasons wins Rock Album of the Year!









Watch our

#iHeartAwards2024

LIVE on

@FOXTV

tonight at 8/7c!

pic.twitter.com/nfDLgqEAQF



- iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio)

April 1, 2024



