Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64 (2024 In Review)

April 7th brought the sad news that Firehouse founding frontman CJ Snare had died at the age of 64 earlier that week. The tragic report was a top 24 story of April 2024 and here our the details in our look back in the Year In Rock:

The band shared, "Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.

"CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old. As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.

We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing. CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.

"'Reach for the Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You're singing with the angels now.

