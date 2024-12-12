Pantera Paid Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's Father Jerry Abbott (2024 In Review)

Pantera had a top 24 story of April 2024 when frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown shared a tribute to Jerry Abbott, the father of late drummer "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, who passed away at the age of 80.
They wrote, "Rest in Peace Jerry Abbott. Jerry was the father of Vince & Darrell & was a huge influence on us, in our formative years. He passed down an incredible legacy of his own.
"He was a great songwriter and a much sought after engineer & producer. He managed the band from '82-'89 & taught us a lot. We can look back now & see that without him; we might not have ever made it out of Tejas. But we did...
"Hearing the news of his passing, we immediately thought of all the great times we had with the 'LD', a nickname we gave him, and all the things that made him so very special!! This cannot be said enough, he was one of the good ones & will be missed!! He's in a much better place now... God Bless."
