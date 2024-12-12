Slash Teamed With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash earned a top 24 story of April 2024 after he teamed up with country music star Chris Stapleton for a new rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic "Oh Well."

The track came from Slash's forthcoming blues album "Orgy Of The Damned" that features a number of very special guests including Brian Johnson (AC/DC), Chris Stapleton, Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers (Bad Company), Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes), Demi Lovato, Dorothy, and Tash Neal.

Slash said of the new track, "So, this is the original Fleetwood Mac, which was founded by Peter Green, one of the greatest singer-songwriter-guitar players, he's less known in the public, but very well known to us guitar players re the 60s British blues and he's up there with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Mick Taylor.

"He sort of had a misadventure with drugs and disappeared early in his career, but he had some great f***ing songs and 'Oh Well' is one of my favorites. I remember hearing the song on the radio when I was probably 13, they used to play both the older version of Fleetwood Mac and the new version of the band with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham a lot.

"I always loved this song, and it's a great guitar riff. I jammed it with the Blues Ball back in the '90s, and I've played it live here and there. I knew from the beginning I wanted to do the song on this record.

"It was also one of the songs that I was trying to figure out who would be the right vocalist for it, and one of the ideas I had was Chris Stapleton, who is one of the most brilliant singer songwriters today. He's also got such a gritty and distinctive voice, so I called him up and he did an amazing job. I mean, his voice is so cool."

Slash previously introduced the upcoming album by sharing the lead single "Killing Floor" that features Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. Stream "On Well" below:

