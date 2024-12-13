Allman Brothers Band Paid Tribute To Dickey Betts (2024 In Review)

The Allman Brothers Band had a top 24 story of April 2024 after they tribute to founding member Dickey Betts who passed away on April 18th at the age of 80 at his home in Sarasota, Florida.
The band wrote on Facebook, "Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including 'Blue Sky,' 'Rambling Man,' 'Jessica,' 'in Memory of Elizabeth Reed' and many others.
"His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock.
"He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention.
"Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen.
"Our condolences to his immediate family, Donna, Duane & Lisa, Christy & Frank, Jessica, and Kim.
"Play on Brother Dickey, you will be forever remembered and deeply missed. Allman Brothers Band, Family, and Crew"
Allman Brothers Band Pay Tribute To Dickey Betts
