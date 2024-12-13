Slash Rocked Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow' (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses legend Slash had a top 24 story of April 2024 after he was called on to rock the third single from Bear McCreary's upcoming project The Singularity. The new track, the epic, almost 11-minute-long is called "The End of Tomorrow."

Big Hassle Media send over these details: It was also recently announced that Slash was one of the many guests performing at McCreary's live presentation of the album at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on May 12.

McCreary said of the track, "'The End of Tomorrow' is my homage to epic, operatic rock anthems I love, like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'November Rain.' Slash brought his iconic sound to the song, and his solo at the song's heart will melt your face!"

Slash added, "This record in its entirety is incredible and that the show is going to be epic is an understatement."

"I began writing The Singularity when I was fifteen," says McCreary. "I was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and multimedia concert experience. I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it."

