Zac Brown Band Tributed Jimmy Buffett With 'Pirates & Parrots' (2024 In Review)

Zac Brown Band enjoyed a top 24 story of April 2024 when they revealed their tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett with the release of "Pirates & Parrots". Here is the original announcement from The GreenRoom in our look back in the Year In Rock: Zac Brown Band has set sail on a musical voyage with the release of their latest single, "Pirates & Parrots" featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally. The track serves as a heartfelt tribute to their esteemed friend and collaborator, the legendary Jimmy Buffett.

"Pirates & Parrots" blends Zac Brown Band's signature sound with the laid-back, island-inspired vibes synonymous with Buffett's iconic repertoire, capturing the shared passion for storytelling through song. In addition, the "Pirates & Parrots (feat. Mac McAnally)" official lyric video is also available today.

"I'm so excited for you to hear this song and to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. It hit me hard when we found out he was exiting the stage, he was an incredible human being," Brown comments, "This is a celebration of his life and all of the people that will remember him through his songs."

Brown premiered "Pirates & Parrots" last Thursday at the Hollywood Bowl's Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, a performance that the LA Times called "a very sweet reminder that this music really meant a lot to a lot of songwriters who took it to new places." Brown also performed his 2010 duet with Buffett, "Knee Deep," and was later joined by Dave Grohl for a special rendition of Van Morrison's "Brown-Eyed Girl," a cover that was common in Buffett's setlists. In addition to Brown, the night saw appearances from an all-star lineup including Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and The Coral Reefer Band.

The show follows Zac Brown Band's "beautiful tribute" (Whiskey Riff) at the 2023 CMA Awards, where the band joined forces with Alan Jackson for a "lively" (Tennessean) rendition of "Margaritaville." ZBB debuted their "bittersweet" (iHeart) version of the timeless anthem on their first-ever live covers album From The Road, Vol. 1: Covers, released last November.

