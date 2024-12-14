Kid Rock took to social media to share that he plans to work with the next U.S. Attorney General to tackle issues related to what he calls "the fiasco of buying concert tickets".
Rock made the comments after meeting Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi. He wrote, "I look forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets.
"Gonna open a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse sh*t that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse.
"Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your ass to the table, otherwise, F*** Around and Find Out."
3rd Annual Kid Rock's Comedy Jam Announced
Kid Rock and Nickelback To Rock The Country With Lynyrd Skynyrd and More
The Problem With Kids Today Reveal New Single 'All I Wanna Be'
Kid Rock Explains Classic Hit 'Bawitdaba' - 2023 In Review
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Coldplay Recut All My Love Video For Dick Van Dyke’s 99th Birthday- Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives- Erasure- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'
Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert
Finger Eleven Plan New Album And Special Project In 2025
Singled Out: Irv Lyons Jr.'s Camilla
KISS Classic Got Yungblud Makeover For The Fall Guy (2024 In Review)
Vince Neil Said Motley Crue's 'Dogs of War' Old School Meets New School (2024 In Review)
Billy Idol Went Behind The Scenes Of Classic Hit 'Eyes Without A Face' (2024 In Review)
The Osbournes Being Expanded With New Content (2024 In Review)