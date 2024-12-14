Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'

Kid Rock took to social media to share that he plans to work with the next U.S. Attorney General to tackle issues related to what he calls "the fiasco of buying concert tickets".

Rock made the comments after meeting Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi. He wrote, "I look forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets.

"Gonna open a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse sh*t that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse.

"Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your ass to the table, otherwise, F*** Around and Find Out."

