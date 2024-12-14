KISS Classic Got Yungblud Makeover For The Fall Guy (2024 In Review)

The KISS classic "I Was Made For Loving You" was the subject of a top 24 story of April 2024 after Yungblud puts his unique take on the song for the Universal Pictures' new 87North film, The Fall Guy, and on the The Fall Guy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Backlot Music).

The track was released ahead of the May 3 release of the film's soundtrack and the North American theatrical release of the film. The track is available across all digital platforms from today.

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" followed YUNGBLUD's announcement of his first-ever BLUDFEST, a music festival founded by YUNGBLUD and that took place Sunday, August 11 at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl in the UK.

