Vince Neil Said Motley Crue's 'Dogs of War' Old School Meets New School (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue had a top 24 story of April 2024 after frontman Vince Neil spoke about the group's first new song with guitarist John 5 (who replaced cofounder Mick Mars), "Dogs Of War", and he described the tracks as "like old school meets new school."

Neil spoke with Billboard about the new song, which was also their first release under their just announced deal with Big Machine Records. Vince said of the song, "It's got that old-school vibe about it, but it's new music. Nikki came up with it and he sent me the music and I thought it was really cool. So I started singing it and we got in the studio and it turned into the song I think the fans are really gonna like it."

Machine Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta said of the new deal with the group, "Motley Crue on Big Machine! Growing up in Southern California, I was in Hollywood when these new sheriffs showed up and took over the city. It was loud. It was powerful. It was game changing. Vince, Nikki, and Tommy, along with new guitarist John 5, have reignited the flame with ferocious new Crue music. Fans will unite... SHOUT!"

The band added, "We are thrilled to announce the forthcoming release of our new music through Big Machine Records. Scott's been a friend and supporter of the band for a long time, and we loved collaborating on the Nashville Outlaws album in 2014. We're very happy to know our new music will be in the best of hands with Scott and his exceptional team at Big Machine."

Related Stories

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup

Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop' (2024 In Review)

2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins

Mick Mars Addressed Working With Motley Crue Again (2024 In Review)

News > Motley Crue