Post Malone Teamed With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help' (2024 In Review)

Post Malone scored a top 24 story of May 2024 when he announced the release of his country single "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. "I Had Some Help" was written by Post, Morgan, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Smith and Hoskins and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins (Co-Producer). It will be released via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC in partnership with Big Loud Records.

The single, which will be featured on Post's first-ever full-length country album this year, same on the heels of Post and Morgan's landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA.

On the previous Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Morgan on stage for the live debut of "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd. Pre-Save the new single

Related Stories

Post Malone Receives Multiple Platinum Certifications

Post Malone And Swae Lee Scored First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single (2024 In Review)

Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup

Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll

News > Post Malone