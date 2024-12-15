(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones Shared Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch was a top 24 story of May 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock: The Rolling Stones shared video from the Hackney Diamonds tour launch in Houston, TX on April 28. The show at the city's NRG Stadium mixed classics with three singles from the 2023 album, including "Angry", "Mess It Up" (live debut) and "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven," according to setlist.fm.
The event also featured "Beast Of Burden" as the fan voted song of the night, the first appearance of "Little T&A" since 2016, and the first performance of the group's 1966 single, "Out Of Time."
The tour will see the Stones perform 19 shows - including two nights in East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL and Los Angeles, CA - before wrapping up in Santa Clara, CA on July 17.
Read what the Stones had to say about the opening night experience and stream live video from Houston here
The Rolling Stones Launch RS No.9 Fragrance
Rolling Stones Stream 'You Got Me Rocking' From Shepherd's Bush Live Package
Queen Kwong Takes On Rolling Stones, Springsteen Classics and More With New EP
The Rolling Stones Preview New Live Package 'Welcome To Shepherd's Bush'
Kid Rock To Work With AG To Fix 'Fiasco Of Buying Concert Tickets'- Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert- more
Metallica To Stream Helping Hands Concert Online- Stream David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call Live Around The World'- more
Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations- Parker McCollum Expands What Kinda Man Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Jason Bonham Reveals Why He Launched Led Zeppelin Evening
Don Dokken Leads Additions To Jack Russell Tribute Show
Ben Kweller Shares 'Optimystic' Single To Announce New Album
The Rolling Stones Shared Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch (2024 In Review)
Rush Star Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Have Been Jamming Band's Classic Songs (2024 In Review)
Steve Perry Reimagined Journey Classic With The Effect (2024 In Review)
Ritchie Blackmore Tributed Guitar Pioneer Duane Eddy (2024 In Review)
Post Malone Teamed With Morgan Wallen For 'I Had Some Help' (2024 In Review)