Third Eye Blind Crashed Emo Nite With Surprise Performance (2024 In Review)

Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind landed a top 24 story of May 2024 when he made a surprise appearance at Emo Nite on Friday, May 3 at The Avalon in Los Angeles. He and bandmate Colin Creev performed "Jumper" and Paramore's "The Only Exception."

Here is the report via Live Nation in our look back in the Year In Rock: "Colin and I snuck in without any expectations, to do a surprise DJ set and a couple of songs, and ended up having the best time at a club I can remember. No clout chasing, everyone good-natured, black-clad and singing their hearts out to everything," says Jenkins. "It was one big jolly romp. I love the whole Emo Nite crew and the look on everyone's faces in the pit. Thank you to Paramore for letting us have a crack at "The Only Exception." Hope I see you guys on the Summer Gods Tour. Keep it sadasf***."

Third Eye Blind is excited to kick off the fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin June 8 in Spokane through August 3 in Houston, with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A. TIckets are on sale now at ThirdEyeBlind.com

Third Eye Blind remains a staple on Alternative Radio with several songs never being out of rotation since they debuted in 1997, and are consistent streamers in Spotify, with over 5M monthly listeners, and growing. As always, a portion of the proceeds of every ticket sold will benefit SeaTrees. Third Eye Blind has been on a mission to restore the kelp ecosystems of the entire California coastline and sequester carbon.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Jumper," Third Eye Blind is releasing the world's first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records, in collaboration with Precious Sound. Manufactured in Germany, each 5", 7 ounce record is playable at 33 ⅓ RPMs on any manual record player, and pressed with 1,250 tons, using groundbreaking technology. The B-side is an engraving celebrating the cover art of the self-titled album. Watch the EMO Nite performance here

