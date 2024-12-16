Robert Plant Revisited Led Zeppelin Classics For Wolverhampton Wanderers (2024 In Review)

Robert Plant had a top 24 story of May 2024 after he created a new pre-match Molineux mix featuring the Led Zeppelin classics "Kashmir" and "Whole Lotta Love" for the Wolverhampton Wanderers football club.
The Wanderers shared the mix online along with these details: "Go inside the studio as our vice-president and rock legend Robert Plant creates a new pre-match mix for Molineux.
"Plant, Led Zeppelin lead singer and life-long Old Gold supporter, has been long-associated with the football club and the rock band's world-famous songs are regularly heard inside Molineux on a matchday.
"Led Zeppelin tracks, including 'Stairway To Heaven', 'Kashmir' and 'Whole Lotta Love', have serenaded Molineux on a matchday, while, in his vice-presidency role, Plant has been a regular presence at Wolves events and matchdays."
