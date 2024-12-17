Guns N' Roses 'Trying' To Make New Album Says Slash (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses landed a top 24 story of May 2024 after lead guitarist Slash revealed that the band is "trying" to make a new studio album. Slash shared the news during an interview to discuss his new solo album, "Orgy of the Damned", which hit stores May 17th.

The new album features an impressive list of special guests including AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Chris Stapleton, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Beth Hart, Bad Company's Paul Rodgers, Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Demi Lovato.

Slash was asked by Daily Star why the album did not feature guest appearances from Guns N' roses frontman Axl Rose, or Slash's Conspirators bandmate Myles Kennedy and the guitarist responded, "Guns N' Roses are trying to make their own record. And I'm working with them in that capacity, but this [solo album] didn't involve anyone else. It was my own side thing, so I wasn't dragging my own guys in."

GNR have released a string of singles since their 2016 reunion with founding members Slash and Duff McKagan, "Shadow of Your Love," "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps" and "The General," but have not released a full album since 2008 with the long-delayed "Chinese Democracy".

