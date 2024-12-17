Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release (2024 In Review)

Led Zeppelin landed a top 24 story of May 2024 in our look back in the Year In Rock after Sony Pictures Classics revealed that they had acquired all rights in North America, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia (excluding Japan), and Benelux to the first official Led Zeppelin documentary "Becoming Led Zeppelin."
hennemusic reported at the time: Directed by Bernard MacMahon ("American Epic"), the project delivers awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, performances and music as the members of Led Zeppelin tell their origin story in their own words.
Highly-anticipated since its announcement and subsequent work-in-progress screening at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation, the now completed film features a brand-new sound mix, newly unearthed material from the archives of all four band members (including home movies and family photos), and exclusive interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones, as well as never-before-heard interviews with the late John Bonham.
The hybrid docu-concert film also unveils a huge amount of unseen Led Zeppelin performance footage, including The Fillmore West (January 1969), The Atlanta Pop Festival (July 1969), and The Texas Pop Festival (August 1969).
"When I saw the early cut of the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, it was amazing," says Jimmy Page. "The energy of the story, and the power of the music, is phenomenal."
"We have spent years designing this film to be experienced on the big screen with the best possible sound," adds MacMahon.
It was also revealed in early December that "Becoming Led Zeppelin" will be coming to IMAX theaters on February 7th, but IMAX has also announced early access screenings that will be taking place on February 5th.
