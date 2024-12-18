Nirvana's 'In Bloom' Given Country Makeover By Jordan Fletcher (2024 In Review)

Jordan Fletcher earned a top 24 story of May 2024 after he released his cover of iconic rock band, Nirvana's, hit track "In Bloom". Reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard charts in 1992, "In Bloom" is praised as one of the most important and impactful songs to come out of the 90's Seattle-driven grunge scene and still resonates with generations of music fans and critics.

"Here's a country-fried version of my favorite song by one of the greatest bands to ever plug in an electric guitar. Nirvana has had a huge influence on my musicianship, and paying tribute to them is just something I felt I needed to do. Recording this in the studio was one of the most fun times I've had. Getting to put out a song from a band that I looked up to since picking up a guitar was so fun. " -Jordan Fletcher

Recently, Jordan released his EP Cuts & Covers - where he revisits some of the hit songs he co-wrote for some of Nashville's biggest names. Check out the Nirvana cover below:

Jordan Fletcher's New EP 'Classic' Coming Late This Month

