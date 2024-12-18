Rush Stars Do Surprise Reunion At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert (2024 In Review)

Rush stars Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson had a top 24 story of May after reunited on stage on May 23rd for a surprise appearance at the Gordon Lightfoot tribute concert at Massey Hall in Toronto.

Lee and Lifeson jumped on stage with the house band Blue Rodeo and performed "The Way I Feel" in tribute to Lightfoot, the acclaimed Canadian musician who passed away in May of 2023 at the age of 84.

Geddy told Canadian Press following the show, "Gordon Lightfoot was to musicians of my generation a true Canadian musical hero, and to boot he was a really sweet person. Both Alex and I really wanted to pay tribute."

The Rush stars were not billed for the show, which included performances from former Guess Who frontman Burton Cummings, Tom Cochrane, City and Colour signer Dallas Green, and Lightfoot's daughter Meredith Moon. Watch fan filmed footage of Lee and Lifeson's performance below:

