David Lee Roth Dialed Up A Cover Of Classic 80s Hit (2024 In Review)

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth scored a top 24 story of June 2024 after has shared his cover of Tommy Tutone's chart topping 1981 hit song "867-5309/Jenny", along with a visualizer video for the cover track.

Roth's take on "867-5309/Jenny" followed his release in April of a new song entitled "Scotch And Sofa 4", which he teased with a series of clips, revealing the first clip on April 9th, followed by additional clips the following two days, before he premiered the full song on April 12th.

"Scotch And Sofa 4" is the latest track that Roth has shared in recently years, following " Talking Christmas Blues" that he released last December, a new studio version of the Van Halen classic "Jump" from his 2022 sessions at Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood that produced 14 track that were recorded in a two hour span with his live band members guitarist Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

The flamboyant frontman has also shared tracks that were recorded in 2007 with John 5 of Motley Crue fame. Check out "867-5309/Jenny" below:

