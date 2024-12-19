Kenny Chesney Hit New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour (2024 In Review)

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Tour was a big hit this spring and summer and earned the country star a top 24 story of June 2024 after he set a new record at the Philadelphia stop of the trek.

EBM shared the details about the record and here are again in our look back in the Year In Rock: Having sold out Lincoln Financial Field in March, adding tickets and selling those out, too, Kenny Chesney recognizes the longstanding passion the City of Brotherly Love has for his kind of hard-driving American music. Knowing how many people wanted tickets, he worked to put more chairs on the floor - and make space "for anyone who wants to come out, sing these songs with us and have the time of their summer."

Hitting an unheard-of personal record of 56,292 members of No Shoes Nation at the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chesney came in hot - knowing they'd bring their "A" game. What the eight-time Entertainer of the Year and man the Los Angeles Times called "The People's Superstar" wasn't counting on was being stricken with a bronchial infection that landed fast and dug in.

"Some cities you just look forward to, and Philadelphia is always one of them," Chesney said after the 90+ minute show. "When I felt it settling in my chest, I refused to even consider the possibility of not doing this show. From the moment it sold out and we added a few thousand more tickets, I could feel the love and excitement - and I wasn't going to let people down."

Not only did he not let people down, the people raised their voices with his to bolster the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar when he would step away from the mic in a coughing spasm. Tea was drunk, sweat poured off the high-energy performer, but mostly it was love being exchanged and songs shared with every bit of verve and fervor.

"There were a couple times where I wasn't sure, and then I'd hear No Shoes Nation come rolling at the stage with everything they had, and I couldn't help but smile. Their wanting to sing along really lifted me up and kept me going. And when I couldn't they did, and it was absolutely the greatest feeling in the world. With fans like that, I'll always bring everything we've got."

In addition to adding "Guitars and Tiki Bars" to the show, "Setting the World on Fire," his nightly duet with Austin-based bass player Harmoni Kelley, had a particular spark. And Uncle Kracker's return to the stage for the one, two punch of their five-week No. 1 duet "When the Sun Goes Down" and Kracker's record-shattering 28-week Adult Contemporary No. 1 "Drift Away" delighted fans. With the audience in fine voice, it was a love fest and singalong.

"No Shoes Nation shows up early, tailgates like they mean it, then brings all that heart into the stadium. Just their normal response to my songs is incredible, but when they could tell I was using every last ounce of energy, they pulled together and lifted me up. It was awesome."

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Did Surprise Duet With Megan Moroney On Sun Goes Down Tour (2024 In Review)

Kenny Chesney Joined By Kelsea Ballerini At Sun Goes Down Tour Stop (2024 In Review)

Kenny Chesney's Sun Goes Down Scores 17 CMA Tour Award Nominations

Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Sun Goes Down Tour

News > Kenny Chesney