Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu' (2024 In Review)

Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton was the subject pf a top 24 story of June 2024 after the band Apocalyptica shared their version of "Call Of Ktulu" featuring bass tracks from Burton.
Here is the report via For The Win in our look back in the Year In Rock: Apocalyptica are thrilled to announce the fourth and final exciting single from Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 - the hotly-anticipated sequel to their legendary debut record. The Call of Ktulu will coincide with the album's release, and follows on from a rapturous response to the preceding three singles: stunning reinterpretations of The Four Horsemen, The Unforgiven II, and One. Most notably, The Call of Ktulu features a truly remarkable guest: legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton himself.
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki's world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises, including appearances by Metallica's very own James Hetfield, Rob Trujillo, and - in a move that is sure to set the metal world alight - The Call of Ktulu, featuring the original bassline laid down by Cliff Burton, who tragically lost his life in a tour bus accident in 1986.
Apocalyptica's The Call Of Ktulu, the original of which first appeared on Metallica's second album - 1984 landmark Ride The Lightning - is more than just a reimagining of that defining moment in thrash history. It represents a resounding seal of approval given by Metallica and the family of Cliff Burton themselves, who were all enthusiastically behind the idea. It also serves as a powerful tribute to a legendary bassist whose colossal musical legacy lives on.
"I've learned in life that if you have crazy ideas it's always worth asking, so I called Lars!" says Apocalyptica founder Eicca Toppinen. "He was like, 'I love that you guys always think outside of the box!' James (Hetfield) loved the idea, and I met one of Cliff's close relatives and she did, too. It was a spiritual experience working on this. We wanted to treat this with honour and maximum respect, and it was magical to have people so close to Cliff say that he would have loved it."
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour Announced
Late Metallica Icon Cliff Burton Featured On Apocalyptica Version Of 'The Call of Ktulu'
Metallica Stars Help Apocalyptica Rock 'One'
Watch Apocalyptica Cover Metallica's 'The Unforgiven II '
The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73- FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets- Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated- more
Rock Hall 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV- Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'- more
Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more
Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
The Replacements' Bob 'Slim' Dunlap Dead At 73
FTC Bans 'Junk Fees' For Concert Tickets
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Reacts To Nicko McBrain's Retiring From Touring
Alice Cooper and Rob Halford Get Animated For 'My Christmas List'
Gene Simmons Expands 2025 Solo Band Tour
Singled Out: Metal Hall of Fame's Carol Of The Bells (Feat Megadeth, Halford Stars)
Alex Van Halen Quit Music? Michael Anthony Reacted (2024 In Review)
Twenty One Pilots Earned Biggest Week For Any Rock Album This Year (2024 In Review)