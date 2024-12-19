Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands (2024 In Review)

Nickelback, Blink-182 and Van Halen had a top 24 story of June 2024 after a poll found that they were the ultimate "Dad Rock" bands. Here is the report from Merchoid in our look back in the Year In Rock: n timely news for Father's Day, a recent survey conducted by merchandise retailer Merchoid asked 3,000 Americans the question, "Which band truly epitomizes dad rock today?"

The results are in, and Nickelback emerges as the reigning champion of dad rock, securing 26% of the votes. The band's anthems continue to be the soundtrack for weekend BBQs and dad jokes across the nation.

Van Halen and Blink-182 share the second spot with 12% each, indicating that both epic guitar solos and pop-punk anthems have a timeless appeal. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their unique funk-rock sound to third place with 10% of the vote.

America's Ultimate Dad Rock Ranking:

Nickelback (26%)

Van Halen (12%)

Blink-182 (12%)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (10%)

Nirvana (10%)

Linkin Park (8%)

Guns N' Roses (8%)

Coldplay (6%)

Bon Jovi (6%)

Limp Bizkit (2%)

More Key Findings from the Survey:

Nostalgia Reigns Supreme: A significant 57% of respondents believe today's music is worse than the classics, while 40% think today's music holds its own. Only 3% believe today's music is superior.

Grandad Rock: 86% associate "grandad rock" with the groovy sounds of the 60s, while 6% link it to the grunge era of the 90s.

Out of Touch?: 41% of respondents believe people become out of touch with modern music by age 35, whereas 30% feel that you never truly lose touch.

Timeless Tunes: A remarkable 89% of respondents still enjoy listening to dad rock, proving that some music never goes out of style.

These insights reveal a deep-rooted love for classic rock music across the United States, with many still turning to dad rock bands for their musical fix.

Check out an interactive map and state-by-state results and read more here

