Singled Out: Metal Hall of Fame's Carol Of The Bells (Feat Megadeth, Halford Stars)

The Metal Hall of Fame recently released a rockin' version of "Carol Of The Bells" featuring Chris Poland (Megadeth), Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford), and Studio/Touring Drummer Pat Gesualdo and to celebrate we asked Gesualdo (also the founder the of the Metal Hall of Fame) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The Metal Hall of Fame All Star version of "Carol of the Bells" came about because I love this instrumental Christmas song, and wanted to have a "true" metal version of it.

As a professional drummer, having performed/recorded with numerous legendary Metal and Hard Rock artists, I knew how I would want the song to sound. I set about working it out on the piano, so I could get the vibe and feel I wanted. Once I had that, I worked out the parts on the drums, and then I called Chris Poland to help round out the song.

The track is also included on the Metal Hall of Fame All Stars CD. I called up some friends to help me record some various songs that I wrote. The songs are all original except for "Carol of the Bells," and the All-Star Jam, which features Geoff Tate, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Chris Poland Bjorn Englen, and myself on drums. We performed it live at the 2020 Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala.

Additional musicians that helped me record the cd are Bob Daisley, Tony MacAlpine,Rudy Sarzo, Bruce Kulick, Tim "Ripper" Owens, Mike Orlando, Chris Poland, Tim "Ripper" Owens, Mike Tirelli, Michael Romeo, and Derek Sherinian.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and find out more about the Metal Of Fame and their 2025 inductees and gala here

