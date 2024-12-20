Bruce Dickinson Addressed Rare Concert Cancellation (2024 In Review)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson had a top 24 story of June 2024 after he explained why he was forced to cancel his June 3rd concert at the Arenale Romane in Bucharest, Romania because he was suffering from a viral infection.

The show was part of the iconic metal vocalist's tour to promote his recently released solo album, "The Mandrake Project". He took the stage at the Sweden Rock Festival on June 8th and was asked about the cancellation and his recovery at the event by Sveriges Radio P4 Live.

He responded, "I had a four-day, five-day break, so I had to take a five-day course of antibiotics and take some other stuff, take some swelling down on my vocal cords. I got a bug about two weeks ago, and it was getting worse and worse and worse.

"The last show I canceled was 17 years ago, so this was rare. Because I don't cancel shows hardly ever, it was obvious that it was real. I was singing through it, and normally when I sing through it, you start getting better, but it was getting worse.

"So, I said, 'I have to...' There's no space anywhere to rest on this tour. There's one show and there was some days around it. I said, 'I can take a five-day break, go to see the doctor, do what he tells me, shut up for five days...' Just do all the stuff you do (to recover). I know how to look after my voice, but when you get sick it's another thing entirely."

Bruce shared the following statement at the time of the cancelation, ""I have been pushing my voice through a viral infection for the past few shows. I was hoping that the two days after the Dutch shows would have been enough vocal rest, but the Budapest show was a real struggle. The audiences have been fantastic, but I have a duty to the rest of the tour and a responsibility to look after my instrument.... it's the only one I've got!

"With a very heavy heart I have had to make the decision to cancel tomorrow's show in Bucharest. It was not the outcome I hoped for. I am seeing a throat specialist Doctor tomorrow to confirm the wisdom of my decision, but after 40 years of singing I know when things are not right and the voice has to take a temporary rest. I am gutted for the fans in Bucharest. I can only say sorry and thank you for your support and understanding."

Related Stories

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scored His Highest Charting Solo Album In The U.S. (2024 In Review)

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Reveals Biggest Fear With Cancer Fight

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shares 'Resurrection Men' Video

Iron Maiden Singers Reportedly Meet For The First Time

News > Bruce Dickinson